Take a look inside the Cosy Club which has opened its doors in Harrogate

Cosy Club has opened its doors to the public on Cambridge Street in Harrogate

The Cosy Club opened its doors on Cambridge Street earlier this week and we take a look at what you can expect when you visit.

By Lucy Chappell
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 2:20 pm

The brand new venue will be open from 9am daily for brunch, lunch and until late for dinner and drinks.

The Cosy Club is the perfect venue to meet up with friends and we take a look at what you can expect when you visit…

For more information, menus and to book a table, head to www.cosyclub.co.uk/location/harrogate

1. Cosy Club, Harrogate

The interior of the brand new Cosy Club which has opened its doors on Cambridge Street in Harrogate

Photo: Cosy Club

2. Cosy Club, Harrogate

Smashed Avocado - tomato, chilli, lime, sourdough toast, poached egg, halloumi, vine tomatoes

Photo: Cosy Club

3. Cosy Club, Harrogate

There are a variety of drinks available for everyone including cocktails, spirits, wine, beer, soft drinks and coffee

Photo: Cosy Club

4. Cosy Club, Harrogate

Photo: Cosy Club

