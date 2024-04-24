Swiftiemania fun night in Harrogate will offer Eras tour tickets in prize draw
Swiftiemania HG is to take place at The Ivory Harrogate next month with the promise of a whole evening of Taylor Swift music and music videos where fans are being encouraged to arrive in their favourite Taylor Swift era for a photo opportunity with the paparazzi.
Timed to coincide with the release of the global superstar’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, and her current Eras Tour, which is already the highest-grossing tour of all time, the Taylor Swift themed night will take place on Friday, May 17 and will include:
Taylor Swift music and music videos all night from The Ivory’s resident DJ.
A Taylor Swift cardboard cut out and red carpet welcome.
Drink deals all night.
Entry into a free prize draw to win two tickets to The Eras Tour at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool on June 13, 2024.
Famed for multi-platinum-selling albums such as Midnights, 1989, Folklore, Red and Evermore, Taylor Swift’s globe-trotting Eras Tour kicked off in 2023 and will conclude in December 2024 after dates including Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff, Dublin and Wembley Stadium.
Located on The Ginnel in Harrogate, The Ivory Bar’s Swiftiemania event is ticket-only.
Limited VIP packages are available to secure a table on the evening, which will include queue jump on arrival, a prime seat, a selection of drinks and Tay Tay goodies.