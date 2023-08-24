Stylish new independent bar to open in one of Harrogate's coolest streets for food and drink

The taps and cellar have been installed, the interior decor settled, the choice of craft beers, fine wine and charcuterie settled – it’s all looking good for 17 Miles.

Located at 17 Cold Bath Road next door to Lunns Blinds and Curtains and facing La Feria restaurant, the new bar is the latest arrival on a booming indie scene in this increasingly quietly trendy part of Harrogate.

From SO! bar at the top of the road to William & Vics and The Fat Badger at the bottom, in terms of bars, 17 Miles will join the likes of District Bar, The Last Post and, most recently, AAA Vinyl Coffee House & Bar which opened at the beginning of the summer.

New bar in Harrogate - 17 Miles will be the latest arrival on a booming indie scene in a quietly trendy part of town. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

The new bar, which boasts large, attractive arched windows, describes itself as offering a "relaxed quirky industrial atmosphere" and it’s dog friendly.

In terms of design, 17 Miles features exposed brick with tap room-style wooden benches, stylish fittings and quirky ornate picture frames.

As for craft beers, it looks set to offer an international selection, rather than a total focus on British, with Belgian beer from Delirium Brewery in the mix.

The forthcoming opening of 17 Miles means Cold Bath Road now has one of Harrogate’s most interesting bar runs.

The new bar has recently been hiring staff.