Starbucks has confirmed the launch of summer drinks and food

The launch includes a trio of tiramisu-inspired drinks

Starbucks Rewards members can enjoy exclusive access

Coffee chain Starbucks has announced an exciting new range which is sure to be a hit during the warmer months.

Starbucks are getting ahead of summer with the launch of three brand-new beverages inspired by a classic Italian dessert, as well as a Refresha drink which is arriving from the US.

To celebrate the beginning of the sunshine season, Starbucks is set to launch a range of Tiramsu-inspired cold coffees, including the Tiramisu Cream Iced Latte, the Tiramisu Cream Iced Oat Shaken Espresso and the Tiramisu Frappuccino blended beverage.

From Thursday May 1, the Melon Pearl Starbucks Refresha drink will be launched which has proven to be hugely successful in the US. The drink is made with melon flavoured Refresha drink base and melon-flavoured pearls.

Starbucks will also be launching the Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refresha drink which has a more tropical flavour. The flavour features a combination of mango and dragonfruit, with dried dragonfruit pieces.

Also arriving on Starbucks menu is a range of food to complement the summer flavours of the drinks. Brand-new food items include the Mexican Style Three Bean Wrap, Boston Cream Muffin and Raspberry & Coconut Loaf Cake.

Starbucks Rewards members will be available to get exclusive access to the new Tiramisu-inspired range. To sign up, all you need to do is download the Starbucks UK app.

The full menu will be available in-store and online from Thursday May 1.

