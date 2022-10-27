Born out of the despair of Covid, Nidderdale’s ‘Wildish Club’ is a socially driven hub inspired by loneliness and the basic human need to reconnect with nature and bring the community together.

Hippy culture coupled with a sustainable ethos, husband and wife team, Oscar and Nell Boatfield burst onto the Nidderdale scene fresh with ideas sprung from loneliness and mental struggle.

This brilliant couple have created an accessible social structure forming a bridge for people who lack both purpose and social interaction. And it has come at the perfect time.

More than just a coffee house.

As our social habits have dramatically changed post-COVID, our default position of late has been to stay in, play safe and risk less – something that needs to change if mental health is to improve.

Turning negative mental patterns into social connections within the community, their idea has grown into a sort of Cub-Scouts for grown-ups.

'Oscar started out creating a charity focused on helping people with moderate to severe mental health difficulties. As this fell apart he met his now wife Nell. They began fishing together and this developed into ideas to create workshops funded by bags they had designed.

Following this they moved to a rural area and they dreamed of making a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wildish set up Coffee House and Social hub on Pateley Bridge High street.

“We’ve became really lonely, found it so hard to meet people, especially since COVID,” said Nell. “Times had changed, and we thought, why don’t we start up a little club, we even managed to get some funding from the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

"The outdoors and its activities are not accessible to everyone. We want to change that. Like any good club, there are badges, adventures and skill sharing. It is a way to connect with the outdoors and other people all at the same time.

“We’ve done extensive research into nature as a mental health wellbeing tool. What we’ve realised with lockdown is that without community you don’t access the same benefits of nature. You can’t have nature without community, you can’t have community without nature. Sparking the idea for the ‘Wildish Club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their dream manifested itself through a coffee shop based in the High Street in Pateley Bridge, and has continued to grow from there.

Wildlish show a stylish appearance with an exciting concept for social hub.

Throughout the summer they held forage, curious walks, fly fishing events and drawing classes for people keen to get out and explore the stunning Nidderdale countryside.

The couple stress their group is not just about the activities they do – although they are relevant – but more about the core ethos, which lies firmly in the brutality of loneliness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oscar and Nell intend to re-package the ‘hippy culture’ cliche and make it more appealing to people who yearn for an increased sense of well being.

While the coffee house continues to work as a place for people to share, book events and enjoy quality coffee, it will also play host to the Wildish Club, providing social opportunities and strengthening bonds within their community, while exploring all that the countryside has to offer.