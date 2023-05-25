News you can trust since 1836
If you like a good singalong to the sounds of the 1990s then head to the Fulford Arms, Fulford Rd, York on Thursday June 8 from 7.30-11pm.
By Julie Marshall
Published 25th May 2023, 13:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 14:25 BST
Yorkshire-based So Choir! is taking over the venue for a night of mixtape bangers, hands-in-the-air anthems and guilty pleasures from the defining decade in music.

So Choir! was formed in 2016 and has been bringing people together to sing top songs in awesome harmony in bars around the county ever since.

They’ve been on the TV, recorded videos for YouTube and even ended up touring with the artists whose songs they’ve covered.

So Choir! frontman Nic Slack said: “So Choir! events are a total blast.

“You’ll sing, laugh, make friends with random strangers and discover muscles you never knew existed.

“Bring what you’ve got - all voices are welcome.”

Open to anyone aged 16 and upwards.

Tickets, which are priced from £4-£7.50 are available at:

https://www.ticketweb.uk/event/so-choir-mega-90s-sing-the-fulford-arms-tickets/13241418

