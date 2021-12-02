Slingsby launches exclusive new gin for Christmas season with popular Harrogate bar
A leading Harrogate drinks brand has launched a delicious new gin for the Christmas season in an exclusive link-up with a Harrogate bar.
Harrogate-based Slingsby Gin has teamed up with Pitcher & Piano, Harrogate to give guests an exclusive offering - the new Slingsby Blackberry Gin.
Available now for the festive season, the sophisticated bar and restaurant has launched a delicious Slingsby Gin Blackberry G&T on its festive winter menu, which makes for the ideal tipple to enjoy after a Christmas shopping trip or for a festive gathering with friends, family and colleagues.
Pitcher & Piano is the only bar consumers will find the delicious gin this Christmas season.
The G&T combines Slingsby Blackberry Gin with a premium Fever Tree tonic of the customers choosing and a garnish of fresh blackberries for a tasty twist on the classic serve.
Premium gin brand, Slingsby Gin launched the Blackberry Gin flavour this year.
Originally crafted as an experimental flavour sampled by customers at the Spirit of Harrogate store and experience, the flavour was brought to market following positive feedback.
The fruity and refreshing variant is the latest addition to Slingsby’s ever growing portfolio of flavours and is also available to purchase in-store and online in Tesco.
Marcus Black, Co-Founder of Slingsby Gin said: “We’re really excited to work with Pitcher & Piano on introducing Blackberry Gin to visitors to their locations up and down the country.
"The Blackberry G&T is the ideal seasonal cocktail to get us all in the festive spirit!”
Kat Schofield, Brand Manager at Pitcher & Piano, said: “Our customers love to enjoy a gin & tonic all year round, so we’re delighted to be able to introduce them to this delicious twist, perfect for this time of year.”
Slingsby’s award-winning spirits range is crafted using locally sourced botanicals that are synonymous with the beautiful and restorative nature of Harrogate.
The brand bears the name of William Slingsby, the first to discover the restorative properties of Harrogate’s famous spa water wells.
The local ingredients are complimented with water drawn from the world-famous Harrogate aquifer, pure single grain spirit and a handful of the finest ingredients sourced from around the world.
The Gin uses locally sourced ingredients grown at Harrogate’s own luxury Rudding Park Hotel, where staycation goers can experience the botanical gardens first hand and then make their own gin at the Slingsby store and experience just down the road.
The Slingsby Blackberry G&T will be available to enjoy at Pitcher & Piano throughout December.