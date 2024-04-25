Shoppers can pick up the taste of Tokyo for under £4 with Aldi's new Poke Bowls

Aldi shoppers will be ‘soy’ excited to hear that the supermarket is welcoming the ultimate Japanese inspired lunch dish to its aisles this spring.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 25th Apr 2024, 17:50 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Launching from May 1 is the brand-new Poke Bowls (£3.69, 300g) which will be available in two irresistible flavours — the tangy Salmon Poke

Bowl with a soy dressing, and the tantalising Teryaki Chicken Poke Bowl.  

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both dishes come packed with delicious poke staple ingredients including edamame beans, pickled cabbage and fluffy rice.

Shoppers can pick up the taste of Tokyo for under £4 with Aldi's new Poke Bowls.Shoppers can pick up the taste of Tokyo for under £4 with Aldi's new Poke Bowls.
Shoppers can pick up the taste of Tokyo for under £4 with Aldi's new Poke Bowls.

At just £3.69 each, these vitamin and protein rich rice bowls are 26 per cent less than the popular Yo! Sushi alternative. Yo! Sushi’s well-known

bowl, which is also available in chicken and salmon, will set shoppers back by £4.75 (288g) at supermarkets including Tesco, Sainsbury’s

and Asda — that's £1.06 more than Aldi’s version.

 Aldi’s NEW lunchtime must-have Poke Bowls will be available online via Click & Collect from 1st May. Visit https://groceries.aldi.co.uk

Related topics:AldiASDA

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.