Made especially for sharing, diners will soon be able to enjoy a limited-edition cocktail and dessert to celebrate the season of love.

The delicious treats will be available from Saturday 11 till Tuesday 14 February, so diners should book quickly to avoid missing out.

Served in a carafe, the new Eye Candy interactive cocktail is topped with clouds of cotton candy, making it an exciting accompaniment to any love-filled meal.

The Cosy Club in Harrogate has announced the launch of a limited-time menu ahead of Valentine's Day

Served alongside two glasses, simply pour the cocktail over the cotton candy clouds to combine and create the perfect fun and fruity tipple.

Following an indulgent dinner from Cosy Club’s menu, the new Love Triangle dessert is the perfect sharing treat for those with a sweet tooth.

The tasty trio of temptations includes a prosecco and raspberry posset with shortbread, vanilla cheesecake with a molten caramel centre, and chocolate-covered strawberries.

A spokesperson from the Cosy Club said: “Whether wining and dining with a partner or spending a night with the girls, there’s something for everyone at Cosy Club this Valentine’s Day.”