Seven days of great events coming up in Harrogate Beer Week topped off by new Septemberfest extravaganza

A German-style family-friendly mini-festival of food, drink and live music is just one of the highlights of the forthcoming Harrogate Beer Festival.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 7th Sep 2023, 13:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 13:45 BST
With less than a fortnight to go until the launch of seven days of beer-themed fun, Septemberfest is a symbol not only of the annual event’s confidence but Harrogate’s growing reputation as a leading UK beer destination with a strong craft pedigree and brewing credentials.

Organised by a group of local businesses and beer-loving residents, from Monday, September 18, Harrogate Beer Week will see pubs, bars, breweries, artists, musicians, cafés and restaurants across the town will come together in an inclusive way to shine a spotlight on Harrogate’s prodigious craft beer and brewing heritage.

The HG postcode now boasts five great independent breweries – internationally renowned Roosters; rising star Harrogate Brewing; Daleside, the oldest local brewery; Knaresborough-based Turning Point, and at the heart of the community, Cold Bath Brewing.

The forthcoming Harrogate Beer Week is partly a showcase of Harrogate's five great independent breweries – Pictured are brewers from Roosters, Harrogate Brewing Co, Daleside, Turning Point and Cold Bath Brewing. (Picture Harrogate BID)The forthcoming Harrogate Beer Week is partly a showcase of Harrogate's five great independent breweries – Pictured are brewers from Roosters, Harrogate Brewing Co, Daleside, Turning Point and Cold Bath Brewing. (Picture Harrogate BID)
With special events planned at taprooms, bars and eateries across Harrogate, the week is set to be a fantastic celebration of all things beer in the local community.

The culmination of the week will be Septemberfest – a family-friendly mini-festival of food, drink and live music on the front lawns of the Cedar Court Hotel on Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24.

Think German food and barbeques, oompah bands and DJ sets, kids’ entertainment, wines and spirits, of course, beer.

Harrogate Beer Week 2023 is organised by a group of local businesses and beer-loving residents, collectively known as Harrogate Beer Week Association.

The event is made possible by a headline sponsorship from Harrogate BID.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID manager, said: “To be supporting a superb, town-wide, community-led event for a third year running ties into Harrogate BID’s objective of enhancing a vibrant town brilliantly and I would encourage everyone to come along.”

Harrogate Beer Week was first launched in 2021 by Rachel Auty, a Harrogate-based beer lover who also works as head of marketing at Brew York.

Previous years have seen appearances by the likes of Pete Brown, the renowned British author, journalist, broadcaster and beer expert.

Information: https://www.harrogatebeerweek.co.uk/

