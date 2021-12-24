Seek the Sprout Competition: Have you won a meal for two at the Pickled Sprout in Harrogate?

We had more than 100 entries for the competition which saw readers having to find two golden sprouts within the pages of the newspaper over the space of two weeks.

The MD of the HRH Group which owns the Pickled Sprout at the Yorkshire Hotel, Simon Cotton, picked the lucky winner out of a champagne bucket on Thursday.

Mrs E Keech from Scotton was the lucky winner and she will now be invited to attend the restaurant for a meal for two with a bottle of prosecco included.

The winner of our Seek The Sprout competition has been announced and will enjoy a meal for two at the Pickled Sprout with a bottle of Prosecco.

Ten runners-up were then picked out of the bucket, each of whom would have won a cocktail from the Pickled Sprout bar.

However, in true festive style, Mr Cotton announced that each of the runners-up would now receive TWO free cocktails.

The winners are listed below, and they will all now receive an email from the Harrogate Advertiser in the coming days confirming their prize and explaining how they can claim it.

Congratulations to you all.

Winner:

Mrs E Keech, Scotton.

Runners up:

Christine Cheetham, Harrogate.

Mrs Gray, Ripon.

Anne Wilkinson, Harrogate.

Mrs Jean Padgett, Harrogate.

Mrs SP Chadwick, Harrogate.

Peter Sutton, Ripon.

Mrs Helen Stewart, Pateley Bridge.

Francine Holroyd, Harrogate.

Katherine Carr, Harrogate.