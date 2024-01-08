Sad news over classic Harrogate cafe steeped in nostalgia as enforcement orders go up

One of Harrogate's most unique and unusual cafes has sadly closed.

After opening nearly three years ago, customers of The Fabulous 50's Diner were saddened to see enforcement notices placed in the windows of the diner on behalf of the building’s landlord.

Located at 15a Bower Road, this classic USA diner steeped in nostalgia for the golden age of Hollywood and rock n roll with its distinctive red and white livery prided itself on its American menu - burgers, breakfasts, sandwiches and shakes, hot dogs and salads, home made pizzas and southern fried chicken, donuts and waffles.

But, having opened in early May 2021, The Fabulous 50's Diner has seen its lights go out.

Enforcement notices issued by Wilson & Roe High Court Enforcement have been put in the window of the retro eaterie saying that authorised agents on behalf of the landlord had “re-entered the land”.

“Any attempt by you or your agents to enter these premises will result in criminal or civil proceedings being taken against you,” it adds.

The notices go on to add that, "under Section 12(3) of the Torts Act 1977, any third party which asserts ownership to goods in 15a Bower Street has until 5pm on January 5 to collect them."

As well as featuring portraits of 1950s icons Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe outside, the eaterie's interiors featured striking 1950s design and many of the fixtures and fittings of classic pop culture