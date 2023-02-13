REVIEW: The Cosy Club in Harrogate is the place to be with your someone special this Valentine's Day

The Cosy Club, located on Cambridge Road, opened its doors in Harrogate in August, offering relaxed dining and drinking in beautiful, characterful surroundings.

It is the perfect venue to meet up with friends, family and loved ones and is open from 9am daily for brunch, lunch and until late for dinner and drinks.

Although the entrance is at street level and access is required by a staircase, once you reach the top, you are greeted by friendly members of staff, amazing interiors and a large and welcoming space.

The Cosy Club has launched a limited-time menu for Valentine’s Day - and here is what you can expect

You can hear the buzz of diners and drinkers enjoying themselves, whether it’s at a table, on a comfy sofa or in one of their spacious booths.

The limited-time Valentine’s Day menu is perfect for those who are looking for a special dining experience to celebrate the season of love.

To kick-start the meal, the new Eye Candy cocktail – a combination of Tanqueray gin, Cointreau, elderflower syrup, strawberry shrub, apple juice and lemonade – is perfect for those with a sweet tooth.

Served in a carafe with two glasses and topped with pink cotton candy, it is the perfect cocktail for sharing, whether with your other half or your best friend.

The limited-edition Eye Candy Cocktail on the Valentine's Day Menu at the Cosy Club

As you pour over the ice-filled glass and candy floss, this interactive cocktail is an exciting accompaniment to get your meal off to the perfect start.

If you fancy something a little different, then there are plenty of other cocktails on offer, such as a Raspberry and Vanilla Martini, Vintage Espresso Martini and Black Forest Martini.

For the main course, the 8oz flat iron steak, cooked to perfection, served with fries and roasted vine tomatoes is the perfect dish for date night.

You also have the choice to add garlic prawns, garlic roast mushrooms and onion rings, as well as a selection of side dishes, including roast baby potatoes and tenderstem broccoli, and a variety of sauces such as peppercorn, béarnaise and garlic and parmesan butter.

The 8oz flat iron steak served with fries, roasted vine tomatoes, tenderstem broccoli and peppercorn sauce

The Cosy Club offers an extensive breakfast, lunch and dinner menu including gluten free and vegan options, so there is something for everyone to enjoy.

For dessert, the Love Triangle Dessert is the perfect sharing treat, especially for those who love all things sweet.

The tasty trio includes a prosecco and raspberry posset, served in a glass with shortbread biscuits, vanilla cheesecake with a surprise caramel centre and

chocolate-covered strawberries – the perfect dessert to finish off a fantastic dining experience at the Cosy Club.

The limited-edition Love Triangle Dessert on the Valentine's Day Menu at the Cosy Club

Whether you are celebrating with vals, gals, or pals, there is something for everyone to enjoy to celebrate the season of love at the Cosy Club in Harrogate.

As well as offering all-day menus featuring fresh and modern classics, extensive brunch, gluten free and vegan menus, the Cosy Club prides itself on being just right for special occasions, especially for cocktails and brunch.

To celebrate Pancake Day later this month (February 21), the Cosy Club has unveiled a limited-edition menu from Saturday 18 till Tuesday 21 February.

You can enjoy Cosy Club’s signature Black Forest Gateaux Stack or for a more personalised experience, diners can try the new Build Your Own Pancake Stack with the choice of three, six or nine pancakes and a whopping 15 toppings to choose from, including salted caramel sauce, sliced banana, brownie pieces and much more.