Revealed: What to expect at bigger and better beer festival next month in Harrogate district

Following another incredibly successful event in 2022, the Henshaws Beer Festival in Knaresborough is returning to the town for an even bigger and better offering.

This year’s event will have an extra evening and will run from Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30.

There will be two adult evening sessions and two daytime family-friendly events.

Matthew Joyce, Sales manager at Harrogate Brewing Co, Joe Joyce, Owner at Harrogate Brewing Co, and Gary Nash, Operations Director at 4Life Wealth Management who are title sponsors of this year’s Henshaws Beer Festival.

Local independent breweries Cold Bath Brewing, Daleside, Harrogate Brewery, Roosters and Turning Point will again be joining forces to help cement this fantastic annual event

Festival goers can also look forward to sampling a range of handpicked beers, gins, wines and ciders, all proudly produced in Yorkshire.

There will be an eclectic mix of live music across two stages featuring acts such as Rory Hoy, reggae band Drop Leg Steppers, Hot sauce and rapper Lence.

The Beer Festival is a vital fundraiser for Henshaws which supports people living with sight loss and disabilities across the north of England.

For 2023, Henshaws Beer Festival’s title sponsor is Harrogate based 4Life Wealth Management.

Gary Nash, Operations Director at 4Life Wealth Management said: “We are delighted to support this popular Henshaws event and help the charity raise much needed funds for the brilliant work they do.

"This festival represents a fantastic opportunity to come together as a community.

"We are proud to have Henshaws as our chosen charity, and the team at 4Life Wealth Management are looking forward to working to support Henshaws in a myriad of ways, including walking the Yorkshire Three Peaks”.

Henshaws’ Fundraising Development Manager Gemma Young said: “Our Arts and Crafts Centre offers a unique outdoor setting for the festival with a large stage area, undercover spaces and outdoor and indoor seating.

"Last year we welcomed over 850 guests and served more than 4,000 drinks.

"This year given the addition of the Friday night we look forward to welcoming even more visitors.”

Tickets are on sale at: www.henshaws.org.uk/shop/event/regions/yorkshire/knaresborough/henshaws-beer-festival-2023/