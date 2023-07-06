News you can trust since 1836
REVEALED: Harrogate set to welcome brand new café as date announced for opening of Muffin Break in town centre

A new café in Harrogate is set to open its doors later this month, offering freshly baked food, amazing coffee and a great atmosphere.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:40 BST- 1 min read

Muffin Break has announced that it will be opening on Cambridge Street in Harrogate on Thursday, July 20.

The franchise chain of cafés offers something for everyone, from coffee and cake to plenty of breakfast and lunch options.

There are currently 62 Muffin Break cafés across the United Kingdom, with stores also throughout Australia and New Zealand.

Muffin Break has announced that it will be opening its doors of its brand new café in Harrogate later this month
In a post on social media, it said: “We're thrilled to be opening a brand new Muffin Break coffee shop right in the heart of Harrogate.

“With freshly baked food every day, amazing coffee and a great atmosphere, we can't wait for you to join us on opening day on 20 July.

“Follow all of our socials for more information to come.”

Muffin Break also offers a fantastic reward scheme where if you download the app, you will receive every sixth coffee on them, plus a free muffin on your birthday.

To keep up-to-date with all the latest news ahead of the opening on July 20, you can follow Muffin Break on Facebook and Instagram.

