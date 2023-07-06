REVEALED: Harrogate set to welcome brand new café as date announced for opening of Muffin Break in town centre
Muffin Break has announced that it will be opening on Cambridge Street in Harrogate on Thursday, July 20.
The franchise chain of cafés offers something for everyone, from coffee and cake to plenty of breakfast and lunch options.
There are currently 62 Muffin Break cafés across the United Kingdom, with stores also throughout Australia and New Zealand.
In a post on social media, it said: “We're thrilled to be opening a brand new Muffin Break coffee shop right in the heart of Harrogate.
“With freshly baked food every day, amazing coffee and a great atmosphere, we can't wait for you to join us on opening day on 20 July.
“Follow all of our socials for more information to come.”
Muffin Break also offers a fantastic reward scheme where if you download the app, you will receive every sixth coffee on them, plus a free muffin on your birthday.