REVEALED: Dates announced for return of popular Food and Drink Festival on The Stray in Harrogate
The popular event will return to The Stray on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 June for the fourth year running for a celebration of local talent and global cuisine.
The festival has been a huge success over the past four years, attracting tens of thousands of visitors who come to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere, quality food and drink, and fantastic live entertainment.
Promising an enriching experience, the festival invites attendees on an immersive journey through its array of delicious offerings, interactive experiences, live entertainment, and much more.
From Middle Eastern delights to classic Yorkshire favourites, visitors to The Stray this summer can embark on a sensory experience that caters to all tastes and preferences.
Each year, the festival maintains dedication to showcasing local flavours and supporting small businesses.
The Artisan Market, showcasing over 120 market stalls, serve as a vibrant showcase of savoury treats, home-baked pastries, locally crafted goods, and more.
Nikki Orrell, Festival Manager, said: “Every year the Artisan Market is packed full of local delights.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for local traders and small businesses to showcase their produce."
In addition to the culinary delights, the festival will host a range of entertainment options, including a Live Music Stage, a Cookery Theatre in collaboration with Yorkshire Food Guide, a live entertainers stage, kids activities, roaming comedy, and a funfair & Inflatable Land.
Michael Johnston, Festival Director, added: “Each year, we prioritise heightening our eccentric production and live entertainment.
"This year, we want to build on the success of last year’s tributes, so we’re bringing more incredible acts to the stage, which we’ll announce shortly.”
Tickets are available to buy for a discounted early bird price at £5.95 per adult per day, £3.95 for children under 16 and under 5’s go free.
It is advised to book early to avoid disappointment as with so much to see and do, this year's festival promises to be a highlight of the summer.
For more information about the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival and to purchase tickets, visit https://harrogatefoodfestival.com/