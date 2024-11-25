REVEALED: Dates announced for return of popular Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle near Harrogate

The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival has unveiled the dates for its “biggest food and drink line-up yet” during the August bank holiday weekend.

The popular event has announced the dates for its sixth festival, scheduled for Saturday 23, Sunday 24 and Monday 25 August 2025, at Ripley Castle.

The festival ensures the continued growth of its cornerstone favourites, alongside the introduction of brand-new activities to create a unique and fresh experience for festival-goers.

Attendees can anticipate a bank holiday packed with emphatic live music, intricate chef demonstrations, a plethora of family entertainment, and delicious food spanning every corner of the globe.

Michael Johnston, Director of The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival, said: “We’re going to make sure there’s plenty for both new faces and returning festival-goers.

"We’ve received an incredible amount of support over the last six years, and that pushes us to keep improving every element of the event.

"With everything new we have in store, it’s going to be an exciting year.”

Whilst a complete guide to the event is yet to be unveiled, organisers have hinted at the introduction of brand-new activities for friends and family to enjoy, such as the debut of the “Foodie Olympics”.

The festival is also set to feature their largest food and drink line-up yet, with over 100 different small businesses, local artisans, and independent traders showcasing in 2025.

Festival-goers can also enjoy a wide selection of independent bars serving specialty cocktails, wine, and spirits, alongside a dedicated ale house.

Nikki Orrell, Festival Manager, added: “Each year, we receive applications from some of the countries best entrepreneurs, independent businesses, and local artisans.

"Having the opportunity to highlight as much diversity as possible is a massive privilege, and we take pride in spotlighting the very best in local produce.”

Yet to be revealed is the Live Music Stage line-up, set to be headlined by two tribute acts on the Saturday and Sunday.

Also returning will be a star-studded line-up of Yorkshire’s celebrity chefs and culinary experts in the Live Cookery Theatre.

In 2024, the event welcomed AA Rosette honourees and Head Chefs of Michelin-Starred establishments, including MasterChef UK finalist Bobby Geetha.

Alongside these attractions is the Live Entertainers Stage, featuring performing arts, family magic and interactive circus shows.

Further attractions include a fun fair and inflatable land, free kids activities, roaming comedy, interactive performers, and much more.

Limited Early Bird tickets are now available for the sixth annual Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle from Saturday 23 till Monday 25 August, 2025.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://harrogatefoodfestival.com/