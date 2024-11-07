REVEALED: Dates announced for return of much-loved Harrogate Food and Drink Festival on the Stray

The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival has unveiled the dates for its “biggest food and drink” celebration yet, featuring performing arts, artisan markets, live chef demonstrations and “Foodie Olympics”.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular event has announced the dates for its fifth anniversary event, scheduled for Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 June, 2025, on the Stray.

Festival-goers are invited to a weekend-long celebration featuring exciting live music, eccentric production, immersive chef demonstrations, and foods spanning the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Building on the event’s continued growth over the last four years, organisers have ensured what is to be their biggest food and drink line-up yet in addition to brand-new entertainment options and activities.

The organisers of the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival on the Stray has unveiled the dates for its “biggest food and drink” celebration yet

In 2024, the event showcased over 120 different independent businesses and local traders, alongside a broad selection of the region's most talented musicians, performers, and chefs.

Michael Johnston, Director of The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival has shared his excitement for the milestone event.

"To be able to return for a fifth consecutive year is a massive privilege, and we’re very grateful for the unwavering support of the local community that allows us to come back each and every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re going to celebrate our anniversary event by giving our loyal attendees their biggest festival yet.”

Whilst a complete guide to the event is yet to be unveiled, one idea set to debut is the introduction of the “Foodie Olympics”, designed to engage families in a competitive and exciting weekend of fun.

The festival’s renowned Street Food Arena is set to return, featuring an expanded roster of global food traders, while the event's dynamic Artisan Markets will showcase an abundance of gifted artisans.

Two streets of unique bars offering specialty spirits, ciders, wine, and cocktails, will also be available to attendees alongside the festival's full ale house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nikki Orrell, Festival Manager, added: “A core aspect of the event is that we get to showcase a diverse selection of independent traders and small businesses.

"We’re very proud to work with some of the most talented artisans in the region, and we can’t wait to give you our most vibrant selection yet.”

The festival will also present a new line-up for the Live Music Stage, including two unannounced tributes to headline each evening.

Meanwhile, a selection of Yorkshire’s esteemed culinary experts are set to perform captivating demonstrations inside the Live Cookery Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival-goers can additionally enjoy magic, circus, and performing arts shows on the Live Entertainers Stage.

Further attractions set to feature are art displays, a fun fair and inflatable land, roaming comedy, free kids activities, and much more.

Limited Early Bird tickets are now available for the fifth annual Harrogate Food and Drink Festival on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 June, 2025.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://harrogatefoodfestival.com/