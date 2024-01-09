Reopening date revealed for lovely Harrogate village pub with a historic pedigree

A lovely Harrogate village inn which underwent a major £1.5m refurbishment seven years ago is to reopen this week.

With a heritage going back to the Georgian era, The Castle Inn at 35 High Street in Spofforth is one of the most historic old inns in the Harrogate district.

Now a stylish pub restaurant, boutique hotel and wedding venue, the pub-restaurant was transformed in 2016 with the introduction of a new, alfresco dining space with retractable roof, private dining and nine individually designed en suite bedrooms.

Part of Malvern Inns, a longstanding small pub group which also owns the Square and Compass at North Rigton, The Castle Inn now boasts 12 ensuite bedrooms, a large garden, terrace and flexible spaces.

Located five miles from Harrogate, it has been closed since Monday for essential maintenance work but is scheduled to reopen on Friday, January 12.