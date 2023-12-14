Renowned Harrogate area establishment listed in Harden’s Top 100 Best UK Restaurants 2024

A high-profile name in dining out in the Harrogate area has made the Top 100 Best UK Restaurants 2024 list.

Michelin-starred Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall is proud and delighted to have secured a spot in Harden's Top 100 UK Restaurants 2024.

Ranked in 75th place, it’s the first time the restaurant has featured in the list by the highly-renowned and trusted guide to the culinary world.

Being recognised among the the best dining establishments in Britain means a lot to Shaun Rankin, himself, who joined the five-star hotel located four miles from Ripon and ten miles from Harrogate in 2019.

Appearing in Harden's Top 100 UK Restaurants 2024 - Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall opened in July 2019 run by Chef Patron Shaun Rankin. (Picture contributed)

"It’s truly an honour for Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall to be acknowledged in the Harden’s Top 100.

"It’s a source of great pride for both the team and I, particularly as the list is based on user-sourced ratings and reviews.

"It only further encourages us to continue to develop our offering of exceptional culinary experiences for our guests.

“We hope to welcome even more new guests to experience Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall for themselves in 2024.”

Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall was awarded its first Michelin star in January 2020, something it has upheld each year since then, and four AA rosettes in September 2023.

Boasting dishes rooted in northern heritage, guests at Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall experience an extraordinary dining experience that combines culinary artistry with warm Yorkshire hospitality in a setting of timeless sophistication.

Offering a new level in fine dining, sustainable practices include foraging, preserving, pickling and storing ingredients.

First opened in the summer of 2019, Grantley Hall is set in beautiful parkland and offers 47 exquisite bedrooms, five indulgent restaurants, three stunning bars, the Three Graces Spa and the Elite Luxury Gym.

Regarded as one of the UK's most luxurious hotels and spas, the Grade II* listed Palladian mansion was impeccably transformed by owner Valeria Sykes from a historic private home to an award-winning, five-star country retreat after an extensive renovation which took three years.