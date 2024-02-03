Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Having been an award-winning institution in Leeds for decades, Portside Fish and Chips is preparing to open its doors in Harrogate. It currently has two shops in Leeds – in Moortown and Kirkstall – and also another branch in South Emsall.

The shops – which has a reputation for not only being in the top ten fish and chip shops in Yorkshire but in the top 50 in the UK, is set to be located at 52 High Street in Starbeck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is set to create a golden triangle of great chippies by joining Bradley’s at 12 High Street and Drake’s at 65 Knaresborough Road in the same part of the town.

Set to be located at 52 High Street in Starbeck, Harrogate, Portside Fish and Chips will join existing fish and chip businesses in the same part of town. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

The independent Leeds company trades under the banner “not your average chippy” at its main home on Harrogate Road in Moortown in Leeds where it displays its awards success in the 2022/2023 Fry Awards.

Its pride in cooking all of its fish and chips in vegetable oil with the chips cooked separately and the offer of vegetarian and vegan options sets a marker for quality far and wide. Locals In Moortown swear by its spicy chip seasoning.

Portside Fish and Chips is now recruiting staff in readiness for its opening as the interior of the shop takes shape. Vacancies include a fryer, counter assistants, preparation staff and part-time cleaners. Training will be provided for the fryer’s position.