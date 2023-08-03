News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

Popular village pub in Wetherby with private accommodation and in attractive location put on the market

The Fox & Hounds pub has been put on the market, offering the new owners the opportunity to develop a great destination for food.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 10:50 BST
The Fox & Hounds pub in the village of Walton near Wetherby has been put on the market for £495,000The Fox & Hounds pub in the village of Walton near Wetherby has been put on the market for £495,000
The Fox & Hounds pub in the village of Walton near Wetherby has been put on the market for £495,000

The pub is located close to the centre of the beautiful village of Walton and is surrounded by locations including Boston Spa, Thorp Arch and Wetherby.

The property is on the market for £495,000 and offers three trading areas, three-bedroom private accommodation and a large car park with outbuilding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Simon Hall, Director at Fleurets estate agents, said: “This is the only pub in the village and is situated in a highly regarded residential settlement located within the famous golden triangle between York, Harrogate and Leeds.

"Due to its fantastic location, The Fox & Hounds offers the opportunity to develop a great destination food offer to compliment the local village trade.”

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, call Fleurets on 0113 234 0304 or email [email protected]

Related topics:WetherbyYorkHarrogate