Popular village pub in Wetherby with private accommodation and in attractive location put on the market

The Fox & Hounds pub in the village of Walton near Wetherby has been put on the market for £495,000

The pub is located close to the centre of the beautiful village of Walton and is surrounded by locations including Boston Spa, Thorp Arch and Wetherby.

The property is on the market for £495,000 and offers three trading areas, three-bedroom private accommodation and a large car park with outbuilding.

Simon Hall, Director at Fleurets estate agents, said: “This is the only pub in the village and is situated in a highly regarded residential settlement located within the famous golden triangle between York, Harrogate and Leeds.

"Due to its fantastic location, The Fox & Hounds offers the opportunity to develop a great destination food offer to compliment the local village trade.”