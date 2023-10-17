Popular Harrogate tea room Mama Doreen's Emporium launches Halloween themed afternoon tea

Mama Doreen's Emporium has launched a spookalicious Halloween themed afternoon tea, with plenty of savoury and sweet treats on offer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The menu includes lots of delicious savoury delights and sweet treats including sandwiches, quiche, scones, cupcakes and biscuits – all with a spooky twist.

The afternoon tea is also available as a takeaway and there is also a Halloween special sing-a-long brunch on Sunday 29, Monday 30 and Tuesday 31 October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Halloween afternoon tea is available from Saturday 21 October till Sunday 5 November and is £34.95 per adult and £15.00 per child.

There are limited spaces available so you are being encouraged to book quickly.