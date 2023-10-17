News you can trust since 1836
Popular Harrogate tea room Mama Doreen's Emporium launches Halloween themed afternoon tea

Mama Doreen's Emporium has launched a spookalicious Halloween themed afternoon tea, with plenty of savoury and sweet treats on offer.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 17th Oct 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 11:20 BST
The menu includes lots of delicious savoury delights and sweet treats including sandwiches, quiche, scones, cupcakes and biscuits – all with a spooky twist.

The afternoon tea is also available as a takeaway and there is also a Halloween special sing-a-long brunch on Sunday 29, Monday 30 and Tuesday 31 October.

The Halloween afternoon tea is available from Saturday 21 October till Sunday 5 November and is £34.95 per adult and £15.00 per child.

There are limited spaces available so you are being encouraged to book quickly.

To book, visit https://www.mamadoreensemporium.co.uk/book-online/ or call 01423 504615.

