Popular Harrogate tea room Mama Doreen's Emporium launches Halloween themed afternoon tea
Mama Doreen's Emporium has launched a spookalicious Halloween themed afternoon tea, with plenty of savoury and sweet treats on offer.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The menu includes lots of delicious savoury delights and sweet treats including sandwiches, quiche, scones, cupcakes and biscuits – all with a spooky twist.
The afternoon tea is also available as a takeaway and there is also a Halloween special sing-a-long brunch on Sunday 29, Monday 30 and Tuesday 31 October.
The Halloween afternoon tea is available from Saturday 21 October till Sunday 5 November and is £34.95 per adult and £15.00 per child.
There are limited spaces available so you are being encouraged to book quickly.
To book, visit https://www.mamadoreensemporium.co.uk/book-online/ or call 01423 504615.