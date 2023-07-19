News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Popular Harrogate tea room Mama Doreen's Emporium launches Barbie-inspired afternoon tea to celebrate film launch

Mama Doreen's Emporium in Harrogate has launched a Barbie themed afternoon tea to celebrate the new film launching in cinemas.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 19th Jul 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 12:05 BST

The menu includes plenty of savoury delights and sweet treats including sandwiches, cupcakes and biscuits – all with a Barbie-inspired twist.

The new Barbie film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, will launch in cinemas across the country on Friday 21 July.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Barbie afternoon tea can be booked between Friday 21 and Monday 31 July.

Mama Doreen's Emporium in Harrogate has launched a Barbie afternoon tea to celebrate the new film launchingMama Doreen's Emporium in Harrogate has launched a Barbie afternoon tea to celebrate the new film launching
Mama Doreen's Emporium in Harrogate has launched a Barbie afternoon tea to celebrate the new film launching
Most Popular

There are limited spaces available so you are being encouraged to book quickly.

To book and for more information, visit https://www.mamadoreensemporium.co.uk/book-online/ or call 01423 504615.

Related topics:BarbieHarrogate