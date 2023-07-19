The menu includes plenty of savoury delights and sweet treats including sandwiches, cupcakes and biscuits – all with a Barbie-inspired twist.

The new Barbie film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, will launch in cinemas across the country on Friday 21 July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Barbie afternoon tea can be booked between Friday 21 and Monday 31 July.

Mama Doreen's Emporium in Harrogate has launched a Barbie afternoon tea to celebrate the new film launching

There are limited spaces available so you are being encouraged to book quickly.