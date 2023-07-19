Popular Harrogate tea room Mama Doreen's Emporium launches Barbie-inspired afternoon tea to celebrate film launch
Mama Doreen's Emporium in Harrogate has launched a Barbie themed afternoon tea to celebrate the new film launching in cinemas.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 19th Jul 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 12:05 BST
The menu includes plenty of savoury delights and sweet treats including sandwiches, cupcakes and biscuits – all with a Barbie-inspired twist.
The new Barbie film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, will launch in cinemas across the country on Friday 21 July.
The Barbie afternoon tea can be booked between Friday 21 and Monday 31 July.
There are limited spaces available so you are being encouraged to book quickly.
To book and for more information, visit https://www.mamadoreensemporium.co.uk/book-online/ or call 01423 504615.