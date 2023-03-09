Popular Harrogate pub to offer diners 30 per cent off their food bill throughout March

The Knox, a cosy pub offering delicious home cooked food, is offering customers 30 per cent off their food bill until 31 March.

The discount is available all day from Tuesday to Thursday.

The popular pub offers a traditional locally sourced seasonal menu alongside a wide selection of drinks including quality beers, real ale, carefully selected quality wines from around the world and a selection of soft drinks and hot beverages.

The Knox in Harrogate is offering diners 30 per cent off their food bill throughout March

The venue is also dog friendly and there is a large free car park onsite.

The Knox also have a number of other deals on offer throughout the week…

Wednesday to Sunday – two bachelor burgers for £15

Wednesday – buy two sirloin pave steaks from the main menu and receive a free bottle of wine

Thursday – two medium pizzas and a bottle of prosecco for £30

Friday – bottle of prosecco for £17

They also host a pub quiz from 8pm till 10pm on Tuesday evening’s and also offer a delicious Sunday Lunch from 12 till 6pm on a Sunday.

This Mother’s Day, The Knox are offering a special ‘Mothering Sunday’ menu, starting at just £14.95 for one course, £19.95 for two courses or £24.95 for three courses.