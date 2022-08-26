Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After nearly six weeks when the doors were closed in preparation for a new look and a new management, revellers were delighted to see the doors of Christies reopen last night, Thursday, August 25.

The return of this long-standing bustling bar located at the corner of Kings Road and Cheltenham Parade was celebrated in style with free tasters for the first customers from Christies delicious finger food menu.

Known for its cosy bay window and outside seating opposite Harrogate Convention Centre, the relaunch of Christies follows a full refurbishment of the interiors and the bar's popular outside terrace.

New managers Lee and Ben say that every effort has been made to ensure Christies keeps its traditional unique character and pub-like atmosphere with an emphasis, too, on live sport coverage.

In terms of drinks, Christies is offering refreshing lagers such as Madri, Birra Moretti, Camden Hells, Heineken, Amstell.

There is also a choice of three of different craft ales, four different cask ales plus a selection of delicious cocktails

Christies has both Sky and BT Sports and will be showing all your favourite sporting events including football, rugby, cricket and boxing.

The reopened bar also expects to host a weekly quiz night with live entertainment and DJs at weekends.