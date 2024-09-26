Papa Johns launches Pepperoni Pizza Diffuser, as 1 in 4 students admit the smell of fresh pizza helps reduce stress.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Heading to university is an incredibly exciting time and with this September seeing more 18-year-olds applying for higher education than last year, Freshers Week is set to be a busy one. However, packing up your bags and heading to halls, as well as studying for exams, can be a stressful ordeal.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Papa Johns is launching a Pepperoni Pizza Diffuser as recent research reveals that one in four (24%) students say the smell of fresh pizza helps reduce stress.

Research shows that almost nine in ten students (87%) have experienced stress during their studies, and a whopping 98% admitted to feeling stressed at some stage during their university experience.

In a bid to help students destress and truly relax, Papa Johns is launching its first ever home diffuser inspired by its bestselling pizza; the Pepperoni Pizza Diffuser by Papa Johns, as 88% of students consider scent diffusers as a technique to reduce stress and enhance their home ambience. In fact, 1 in 4 students (24%) admit the smell of fresh pizza helps reduce stress.

Research from the pizza chain also showed that scents can have a positive influence on student stress levels - more than half of students say they help them relax and unwind (54%), along with 47% believing they make them feel happy and comforted and that a scent can bring back memories of a childhood home (21%) and of happy moments with friends (17%).

The new Pepperoni Pizza Diffuser by Papa Johns offers a sweet-smoky aroma with a hint of spice. Including six rattan reeds to release the scent, the diffuser will last up to three months3. For optimum pepperoni-ness and de-stressing, users should use all six reeds at once.

Rebecca Carroll, a spokesperson for Papa Johns UK said: “Whether you’re a fresher or seasoned student, heading to university is an incredibly exciting time, but the research has shown it can also be stressful. We’ve offered students superb deals over the years so they can grab a delicious pizza, but we wanted to go one step further this Freshers Week by also helping them to destress and unwind while at home all day, everyday.”

Those wanting to unwind to the scent of the limited edition Pepperoni Pizza Diffuser by Papa Johns simply need to head to www.papajohns.co.uk/pepperonidiffuser - but you’ll have to be quick!

Plus, from 16th September, students can claim a free personal pizza by signing up to the Papa Johns student portal, as well as the chance to win £5k when you place an order!. See www.papajohns.co.uk/students for more information.

To see the full menu online and find the closest store, please visit www.papajohns.co.uk or via the Papa Johns app.