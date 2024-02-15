Owner of Wetherby restaurant says he is 'humbled' after Nation's Curry Awards 2024 success
Speaking after the Bengal Lounge won a Highly Commended award in the Local Restaurant of the Year category, Boktiar Hussain said: "I’m truly humbled and grateful to receive this recognition.
"I would like to give a special thanks to all our customers who have supported us since we opened our doors.
"Without you all we are nothing."
Held at the Hilton in Manchester earlier this week, Bengal Lounge was up for two awards in this year's curry awards, including Best of Yorkshire and Local Restaurant of the Year.
Located at 31 High Street in Wetherby, the Bengal Lounge is renowned for serving mouth-watering dishes including Indian Curries and Balti Dishes.
Owner Boktiar Hussain said: “A massive thanks goes to all of my team members for all their hard work.”