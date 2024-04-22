Organisers pledge 'best-ever' Harrogate Food and Drink Festival for its fifth anniversary weekend of culinary delights

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The eagerly-anticipated event is already looking ahead to a weekend of culinary delights and emphatic live entertainment over the August Bank Holiday Weekend.

This year’s attendees can expect an immersive journey through a feast of interactive experiences, live music, delicious offerings, and more.

Festival Director, Michael Johnston said: “The backdrop of Ripley Castle makes the event very special for us, so we’re thrilled to be returning for our fifth anniversary.

"A memorable bank holiday for everyone” - Flashback to last year's fun-packed Harrogate Food and Drink Festival. (Picture Stephen Midgely Breakpoint Media)

"Every year we aim to build on the success of the last, and to do so we’re implementing new production, fantastic tribute acts, and keeping all the classics.

"We want to create a memorable bank holiday for everyone.”

What to expect: Harrogate Food and Drink Festival, August 24-26, 2024

1 Street Food Arena

Renowned Harrogate Food and Drink Festival marks is to mark its fifth consecutive return to the picturesque setting of Ripley Castle this August. (Picture Stephen Midgely Breakpoint Media)

A cornerstone of the event is the Street Food Arena which showcases a diverse array of global cuisines.

2 Artisan Markets

In line with the festival’s commitment to supporting small businesses, there will also be Artisan Markets, boasting over 100 different traders showcasing local produce, fresh-baked goods, hand-made crafts, and art.

3 Refreshments

Thirsty festival-goers are invited to enjoy a variety of beverages at the event’s lineup of independent bars, offering specialty ciders, gin, rum, and wine.

Alternatively, guests can visit the festival’s Full Ale House, Sponsored by North, selling draught lagers, IPAs, and cask favourites.

4 Entertainment

From the Live Music Stage, packed with local talent and acclaimed tribute acts, to the Cookery Theatre in collaboration with Yorkshire Food Guide, featuring a star-studded line-up of culinary experts, guests are guaranteed a diverse and engaging experience.

Other attractions will include a Live Entertainers Stage featuring interactive magic show

The festival will partner with Harrogate Mind in hope of adding to the more than £95,000 raised so far for mental health initiatives across the North.

The Harrogate instalment of the festival will take place on the Stray from June 29-30.