North Yorkshire to host Oktoberfest event for all the family with food, beer, fun and lots of pet dogs

HECK! is inviting people to bring their ‘best dressed’ sausage dogs to Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 30 to compete for the coveted ‘Wiener Takes It All’ trophy.

Running from 2pm to 8pm, the event has been organised by the UK's biggest independent sausage brand and promises superb food, beer and fun for all ages, and live entertainment from the Yorkshire Oompah Band.

The best-dressed sausage dog will win the Golden Sausage trophy – and lots of sausages.

The HECK! sausage dog gets ready for the Octoberfest which will be held on Saturday, September 30 and includes a competition for the ‘Wiener Takes It All’ trophy. (Picture contributed)

Launched in 2013 by husband and wife team Andrew and Debbie Keeble and three of their children from their base near Bedale, HECK! brands are now sold throughout the UK in Tesco, ASDA, Morrisons, Booths, Waitrose and more.

HECK! team member Ruby Parkyn said everyone was looking forward to Oktoberfest.

"We are a team of sausage dog lovers and thought we’d share some inspiration for other owners ahead of the event,” she said.

"Our models had a lot of fun dressing up for the publicity shoot and they were perfectly behaved.

The HECK! team are ready, willing and looking forward to Oktoberfest this weekend in North Yorkshire. (Picture contributed)

"After all their hard work, they enjoyed some of their favourite treats and got to relax in our on-site dog hotel!”

HECK! Oktoberfest tickets cost £20, bookable in advance, and include 1 x Bratwurst Footlong and 1 x Large Stein of Veltins German Pilsener (2.5 pints) or glass of wine, spirit/mixer or soft drink per person, plus free entry into the Dachshund ‘best dressed’ competition.Children five and under go free and family tickets are also available.

From its earliest days, HECK! has placed great emphasis on its ethical, environmental and social responsibilities.

As well as the meat-free and vegan aspects, the family-run firm has a dedicated team in-house working on its net zero journey.

In 2022 the company achieved significant milestones, including saving 175 tonnes of CO2 by reducing plastic intensity, donating 65,000 portions of food to food banks and creating on-pack C02 information.