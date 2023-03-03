New series of Harry’s Walking Tour beer events at Cold Bath Club House in Harrogate is a smash hit

Harrogate's Cold Bath Club House hosted a highly enjoyable evening called Tasting Beers Through Time in conjunction with the popular Harry’s Walking Tour last night, Thursday.

An offshoot of one of the town's finest independent bars, the latest in a monthly series of unique food and beer events with different themes saw charismatic tour guide Harry Satloka and the Clubhouse's expert mixologist and general manager Rory Gilbert form an entertaining and knowledgeable double act.

In a perfectly chilled atmosphere upstairs in Cold Bath Club House, An Evening With Rory and Harry took the rapt audience through the story of six sensational beers, ales from England, Italy, Germany, Belgium, Japan and France - all accompanied by a delicious selection of paired nibbles - cheese and pate and more - from the venue's Barcuterie.

A winning combination at Cold Bath Club House in Harrogate - The team of Harry, right, and Rory, second from right with Cold Bath Brewing Co co-founder Jim Mossman, third from left; Marcus, head brewer, second from left; and Giordano Antonio of Montecassino Beer. (Picture by Graham Chalmers)

Since it was opened on on King's Road facing Harrogate Convention Centre five years ago by co-founder Jim Mossman as a taproom bar serving crafted beer and lager from its own brewery on the premises , Cold Bath Brewing Co has taken the front foot on innovation, quality and customer satisfaction.

After expanding next door to create its Clubhouse with its own Barcuterie and acoustic live music nights, Cold Bath Brewing Co's latest initiative proved the perfect mix of entertainment and information for people who love good beer without being stuffy about it.

Making for a likable and professional double act, Rory and Harry, who first set up his own series of successful Harry’s Walking Tour round Harrogate five years ago, are joined on stage at one point by Cold Bath Brewing Co's head brewer Marcus for a little insider info.

From easy-going table beers to modern hybrids of greater complexity from different corners of the globe, one of the best beers was also one of the rarest - though that is changing rapidly as its reputation spreads.

Watching on quietly was special guest Giordano Antonio, the Leeds-based young man of Italian heritage tasked with building Montecassino's name round Britain.

Created in a state of the art brewery nestled high in the hills of Montecassino abbey, this fresh, distinctive and rich in flavour Italian beer is one of only 14 brewing abbeys worldwide.

After the site was devastated in one of the most famous but destructive battles of the Second World War, the abbey was rebuilt from scratch and reopened in 1964.

But it took until 2018 for the brewery to be revived.

The complex but utterly lovely Montecassino beer is the result and a single taste says it's been well worth the wait.

