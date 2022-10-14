New PubLit Trail in Harrogate with drinks, eats and a good book as annual festival gears up for launch

A a new PubLit Trail has been launched in the build-up to Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival at the Crown Hotel in Harrogate.

The new initiative is courtesy of Harrogate International Festivals in the run-up to this year's Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival at the Crown Hotel next week.

Running from Thursday, October 20 to Sunday, October 23, as well as a welter of famous writers coming to Harrogate, including Robert Harris, Susie Dent, Lady Brenda Hale and Bob Stanley, there is now a new PubLit Trail.

But this isn’t your regular pub crawl.

The idea is you pop into any of the destinations on the route, tell them you’re part of the #RaworthsLitFest PubLit Trail, place your order and claim your free book.

Simply follow the map online working your way across town and grab yourself a free book from some of Harrogate’s best-loved businesses.

Running from now through to October 23, the timings depend on the opening hours of the venues and locations on the route.

Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival 2022: PubLit Trail

Who’s taking part?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate International Festivals Office (Mon-Fri, 10am-5pm only)

The Inn at Cheltenham Parade

The Little Ale House

The Crown Hotel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caffe Marconi

Everyman Harrogate

Spirit of Harrogate

The West Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information, visit www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/publit-trail-october/

This year’s festival is a celebration of ten great years of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.