New Harrogate pub would be 'community asset' as plans for The Office Ale House are unveiled in Starbeck
A brand new pub may be set to open in Harrogate.
The planning application for the micropub at 67B the High Street in Starbeck has received the backing of Starbeck Residents' Association.
Called The Office Ale House, if approved, the new pub will be the second on the Starbeck High Street.
Located just yards from the long-standing hostelry Prince of Wales, in style The Office Ale House is expected to be part of newer breed of bars focused on cask ale, bottled craft beer and local breweries.
If successful, it will not be the first time that Starbeck has boasted two pubs.
Until ten years ago, The Henry Peacock was located at the level crossing in Starbeck until it was replaced with retail units.
Starbeck Residents' Association has submitted a formal response to Harrogate Borough Council saying it is in favour of the application.
Comments left by local residents praise the application for offering a new community asset instead of takeaways and empty units.
The applicant, Mr Kevin Jones posted on Starbeck Residents Association's Facebook page the inspiration behind the idea for The Office Ale House.
He said: "I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has shown their support.
"The idea of a micropub was not for commercial reasons, I came up with the idea when I was living in Starbeck and wanted to build something that I felt was needed."
Anyone who would like to comment on the application should visit www.harrogate.gov.uk and search for 22/04729/FUL