New Harrogate cafe is to be launched with aim of becoming 'talk of the town'

A new artisan cafe and bakery is to open in Harrogate with a new approach for the town’s food and drink scene.

Set to be launched later this month, Grane Coffee and Bakery will be located in Westgate House just along from Everyman cinema on Station Parade.

Promising quality, style and fashion, the new cafe and bakery will also focus on a gap in the market – giving younger people “somewhere to go that doesn’t include alcohol”.

What promises to be a pioneering business is the brainchild of experienced former department store manager Rod Harman.

"Our aim is to make our store the talk of Harrogate with our artisan products and youthful team,” said Mr Hardman.

"All our bakery products will be fresh daily Tuesday-Saturday to the highest level of patisserie, something we feel is lacking in the area.

"We have just had confirmation that our beautiful state of the art Vostok coffee machine has left Naples and is on its way to Harrogate, which will be a game changer for the world of coffee.

"After speaking with younger people in Harrogate it became apparent they feel forgotten about, they wouldn’t be interested in visiting the more traditional outlets.

"They told us there isn’t anywhere for them to go that doesn’t include alcohol.

"We aim to change that and will definitely be opening later into the early evenings, and hope to gain younger customers, too.

"We want to present items in a completely different way, rather like Selfridges, in concession areas.

"Each brand will have its own section.”

Mr Hardman's background is in designer fashion.

For the last 14 years he ran 21 Hugo Boss stores.

He started life at Flannels Leeds and progressed to Group General Manager before moving over to Dubai where he managed four department stores.

Mr Hardman said: “There will be lots of amazing chocolate brands on offer, including Oliver Morris which won a Deliciously Yorkshire Taste Award.

“Hopefully, Harrogate will love what we are trying to achieve.”