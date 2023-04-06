News you can trust since 1836
New dog-friendly independent bar opens in Harrogate with local award-winning beers

A new bar has opened in Harrogate showing the resilience of the town’s independent beer sector.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 6th Apr 2023, 17:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 17:04 BST

The unveiling of The Office Ale House on Friday, April 7, makes it the second pub on the Starbeck High Street.

Launched by owner Kevin Jones at 67B High Street, Starbeck, the new bar offers a civilised place to enjoy local award-winning beers, including Daleside, Roosters and Turning Point.

Dog-friendly with a relaxed wooden floor board feel, the opening of this new business follows a successful planning application which was warmly supported by Starbeck Residents' Association.

Mr Jones said at the time that the inspiration behind the idea for The Office Ale House came because “I was living in Starbeck during Covid and wanted to build something that I felt was needed."

Rooster's Brewing Co, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, won two gold medals recently in the Society of Independent Brewers Beer Awards.

