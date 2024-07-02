New Cadbury Brunch Light launches in two delicious flavours - orange and honey and oat.

Say hello to Cadbury Brunch Light, the newest addition to the Cadbury Brunch range. Available in two mouth-watering flavours: “Honey & Oat” and “Orange” - an ideal snacking option for a lighter bite, whether you are on the go or in need of an afternoon pick me up.

Brunch Light “Honey and Oat” brings the original flavours of the Brunch bar to life in a lower calorie offering. The simple ingredients of honey and oats, with a drizzle of smooth Cadbury milk chocolate make this new snack flavour, something to savour. Or for another taste bud tingler, Brunch Light Orange offers a burst of delicious zesty citrus for a fresh alternative in the lightweight format.

Bethany Wenn, Brand Manager for Cadbury Brunch at Mondelēz International, shares her excitement: “Healthier snacks shouldn’t mean compromising on delicious taste. That’s why we’re proud to introduce Cadbury Brunch Light, packed with wholegrain oats and Cadbury milk chocolate in each bar. It’s a treat you can enjoy anytime, anywhere.”

Brunch Light is available in select supermarkets now.

Product Information

Format: Multipack (5x26g)

Available from: End of April

RRP*: £1.25