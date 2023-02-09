We take a look at 14 of the best pizza restaurants and takeaways in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

National Pizza Day: These are 14 of the best pizza restaurants and takeaways in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

To mark National Pizza Day, we reveal some of the best restaurants and takeaways in the Harrogate district where you can enjoy a slice with your favourite toppings – as chosen by you.