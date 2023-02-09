News you can trust since 1836
We take a look at 14 of the best pizza restaurants and takeaways in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

To mark National Pizza Day, we reveal some of the best restaurants and takeaways in the Harrogate district where you can enjoy a slice with your favourite toppings – as chosen by you.

By Lucy Chappell
13 minutes ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 11:42am

Every year on February 9 it is National Pizza Day, a whole day to celebrate all things doughy and delicious

In no particular order, here are the best places to get pizza across the Harrogate district, as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers...

1. Pizza Social

Located at Oxford Buildings, Mount Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1BX

Photo: Archive

2. Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen

Located at 47 Oxford Street, Harrogate, HG1 1PW

Photo: Google Maps

3. Pizza Pan

Located on 18 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7HY

Photo: Google Maps

4. Adams Balti & Pizza

Located at 21 Westmoreland Street, Harrogate, HG1 5AY

Photo: Google Maps

