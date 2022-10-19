National Gin and Tonic Day: Here are the top ten gin cocktail recipes as suggested by the team at Spirit of Harrogate

News you can trust since 1836
Today (October 19) is National Gin and Tonic Day and we take a look at some of the best gin cocktails that you can make at home.

By Lucy Chappell
15 minutes ago
Updated 19th Oct 2022, 5:16pm

1. Ey Up Petal

To make this cocktail at home, you will need 25ml Slingsby London Dry Gin, 12.5ml Hibiscus Syrup, 20ml Fresh Lemon Juice and Rose Lemonade

Photo: Spirit of Harrogate

2. Blackberry Bramble

To make this cocktail at home, you will need 50ml Slingsby Blackberry Gin, 25ml Fresh Lemon Juice, 12.5ml Sugar Syrup and 7.5ml Crème de Mure

Photo: Spirit of Harrogate

3. Marmalade and Aperol Spritz

To make this cocktail at home, you will need 35ml Slingsby Marmalade Gin, 25ml Aperol, Dash of Soda and Prosecco

Photo: Spirit of Harrogate

4. Strawberry Smash

To make this cocktail at home, you will need 50ml Slingsby Yorkshire Rhubarb Gin, 20ml Lemon Juice, 12ml Strawberry Syrup and Lemonade

Photo: Spirit of Harrogate

