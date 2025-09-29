There’s new additions on the way this autumn 🐔

Nando’s has announced the launch of a new wrap, spice, lunchtime bowls and more

The PERi-Mac is Nando’s new wrap which features mac and cheese

Two new lunchtime bowls will also be introduced to the menu

Nando’s has confirmed it is launching brand new items to its UK menu, including a wrap that has already gone viral.

Launching tomorrow (Tuesday September 30) is the PERi-Mac Wrap, as well as a new spice, two lunchtime bowls, new sides and drinks.

The PERi-Mac Wrap includes chicken breast grilled in your spice of choice, along with mac and cheese, lettuce, PERi-crumb and PERi-Tamer sauce.

Ahead of its launch, the new wrap has already received positive feedback from customers and viral reviews on TikTok, as it was secretly available across select restaurants in the UK.

Another new addition to Nando’s menu is a brand-new spice on the PERi-ometer - Sweet Heat. The spice is described as a mix of hot and sweet, with BBQ flavours.

Sol Bowl and Hearty Bowl are two new lunchtime additions to the menu, which will be available from Monday to Friday, between the hours of 11.30am and 3pm.

The Sol Bowl includes spicy rice, coleslaw, charred corn, herby pickles and leafy greens. The Hearty Bowl includes hearty grains, rainbow slaw, charred corn, herby pickles and leafy greens. Both of the bowls can be customised with either wings, pulled chicken, halloumi sticks or PERi-plant strips.

New sides include Hearty Grains and Pickle Mix, with the former being an ingredient included in the lunchtime bowls.

Finally, there are two new drinks available. Beer fans will be pleased to know Nando’s will now be offering Camden Hells IPA, while Dr Pepper Zero has been added as a bottomless drink option.

For more information on Nando’s menu, visit its website.