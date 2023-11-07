Mystery of famous Harrogate pub's 'change of name' just in time for Christmas party season

One of just a handful of Harrogate’s oldest surviving traditional pubs has changed its name - but it's just for Christmas

The heritage of the Coach & Horses can be traced to the early years of the 19th century; the bar even makes an appearance in one of Harrogate’s earliest published guides in 1840.

But the current owners, who carried out a major redevelopment and refurbishment after the venerable hostelry temporarily closed its doors in May 2020, are happy to shake things up a little.

And they have gone to some trouble to make the ‘name change’ look genuine.

Harrogate pub mystery - The award-winning Provenance Collection relaunched the Coach & Horses after much anticipation in July 2022 but now the bar has had a 'name change'. (Picture contributed)

The ‘new name’ is perfectly rendered in large green and white signage not only on the outside wall but on the pub’s glass windows in the same typographic style as before.

Only the actual words gives the game away – Sleigh & Reindeers.

The award-winning Provenance Collection relaunched the Coach & Horses after much anticipation in July 2022.

Regulars greeted the repositioning of the bar on the ground floor, as well as the opening up of the first floor which had been transformed into a beautiful dining room with stunning views of the Stray,

The 'new name' on the side of historic Harrogate pub The Coach & Horses or, rather, Sleigh & Reindeers. (Picture contributed)

What appears to be an inspired bit of festive fun will undoubtedly help the Coach & Horses, sorry, Sleigh & Reindeers put its Christmas offer in the spotlight.

The bar promises its festive set menu offers a mouthwatering delight that will make your celebration unforgettable.