Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Morrisons is helping customers to enjoy a restaurant experience from the comfort of their own home with its new three course The Best dine-in deal, which priced at only £9, offers a delicious dinner at unbeatable value.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

More Card customers can pick up a main, two sides and a dessert for under a tenner, helping to make meals that would usually be enjoyed on a night out, easy to prepare at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More Card customers can enjoy the offer at just £9 until the 8th October, before it becomes a regular fixture at just £10 in stores and online. Which is better value than similar offerings in the market.

Morrisons launches three-course dine-in deal for under a tenner.

Customer favourites and seasonal dishes are all included - such as mains like Coq Au Vin, Crackling Pork Belly Joint, or Chicken Parmigiana, that can be paired with sides of Maris Piper Dauphinoise Potatoes, Garlic Ciabatta Bread Sticks or Green Vegetables.

And for the ultimate end to their dine-in feast, customers can enjoy a range of desserts from Raspberry Panna Cotta or Twin Lemon & Passionfruit Posset to GÜ Double Chocolate Brownie.

Lizzy Massey, Director of Own Brands at Morrisons, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for us to bring restaurant quality dining at outstanding value, week in week out, into our stores. We know for many of our customers, they’re looking for that dining out experience, so our new dine-in deal is all about giving our customers the best value without compromising on quality or taste. Whether it’s a hearty cottage pie, fish and chips or a cheesy lasagne, we have something for everyone to enjoy - and don’t forget the dessert!”

The Best dine-in deal is now available in all Morrisons stores nationwide.

You can also find it online at https://groceries.store.morrisons.com/.