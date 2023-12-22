Michelin-star quality advice on Christmas dinner from Grantley Hall’s master chef Shaun Rankin

Yorkshire’s own Michelin-star chef has shared his culinary advice when it comes to elevating Christmas dinner above standard, and shared his “key to crafting a truly memorable meal.”

Shaun Rankin was named British Chef of the year in 2006 and shot to fame in 2009 in BBC Two’s Great British Menu.

Here, he shares his secrets in making the most of Yorkshire's finest ingredients this Christmas.

Embrace Local Ingredients:

Pictured: Michelin-star chef Shaun Rankin

Mr Rankin said: “I truly appreciate Yorkshire's exceptional produce. I always opt for locally sourced and foraged ingredients to create a genuine taste of the region.

“Using Yorkshire meats, cheeses, and vegetables is the key to showcasing Yorkshire’s incredible flavours.”

Plan Your Menu:

Mr Rankin said: “To craft a memorable Christmas feast, I start by developing a well-balanced menu.

Stunning award-winning dishes created by Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall.

“It should feature a diverse range of dishes, beginning with canapés, followed by a starter, a main course, and a selection of sides and desserts.”

Add a Twist to Classics:

Mr Rankin said: “I enjoy putting my own twist on traditional Christmas dishes.

“For instance, swapping out the usual roast turkey for locally sourced venison seasoned with juniper berries, and serving it with a rich red wine and blackberry sauce, incorporating seasonal Yorkshire blackberries.

Shaun Rankin is known for his meticulous attention to detail when crafting his unique dishes to a remarkably high standard.

“Alternatively, creating a fish pie using locally caught seafood from Whitby, it can be an excellent alternative for fish lovers.

“It's made combining cod, smoked haddock, and prawns in a creamy sauce, topping with mashed potatoes, and baking until beautiful golden brown.

“For an extra Yorkshire touch, elevate your cranberry sauce with a dash of Henderson's Relish and a hint of ground ginger for warmth and depth of flavour.

“Yorkshire's renowned rhubarb can also be incorporated into a trifle by layering stewed rhubarb with custard, sponge cake, and whipped cream, creating a delightful dessert with a regional touch.”

Presentation Matters:

Mr Rankin said: “I believe presentation is crucial in the culinary experience.

Elevate your dishes by paying meticulous attention to plating, using garnishes and arranging components thoughtfully on the plate.”

Balance Flavours:

Mr Rankin Said: “I always aim for a harmonious balance of flavours in each dish.

“It's important to incorporate sweet, savoury, tangy and rich elements to create a truly satisfying experience.”

Prioritise Quality:

Mr Rankin: “I cannot stress enough the importance of choosing top-quality ingredients and focusing on proper cooking techniques to bring out the best flavours.

“Cooking with care and attention to detail is the key to crafting a truly memorable meal.

Incorporate Seasonal Ingredients

Mr Rankin said: “To create dishes both festive and fresh, highlight the best of the seasonal ingredients.

“This involves incorporating winter vegetables, fruits and herbs.”

Advance Preparation:

Mr Rankin said: “To minimise stress on the day of the dinner, I recommend preparing whatever can be done in advance.

“Prepping ingredients, making sauces, or even partially cooking certain dishes.”

Time Management:

Mr Rankin said: “Planning out your cooking schedule for the day is essential to ensure that all dishes are ready to be served at the same time. This avoids any last-minute rushes.

