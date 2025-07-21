McDonald’s has a low-calorie menu category 🍔

McDonald’s UK is one of the most popular fast food chains

McDonald’s has a low-calorie menu category

Low-calories options include salads, wraps and breakfast foods

McDonald’s is one of the most beloved and popular fast food chains in the UK, famous for its burgers, nuggets and fries.

However, many customers may not be aware of the low-calories items available on McDonald’s menu, including salads and wraps.

Here are 10 of the least calorific items on McDonald’s UK menu.

Side Salad - 18 calories

McDonald’s side salad is its least calorific item, with only 18 calories. The salad includes lettuce, cucumber, sliced tomato and red onion.

Grilled Chicken Salad - 139 calories

It’s a side salad but with the addition of grilled chicken pieces. It has only 139 calories.

Grilled Chicken and Bacon Salad - 185 calories

Also included in McDonald’s salad selection is the Grilled Chicken and Bacon Salad, which has chicken and bacon pieces added for extra flavour. It has 185 calories.

Grilled Chicken Salad Meal - 139 calories

The Grilled Chicken Salad Meal has only 139 calories, and is one of McDonald’s least calorific menu items. The meal includes the salad, as well as a bottle of still water.

Muffin with Jam Meal - 237 calories

The Muffin with Jam Meal at McDonald’s is the lowest calorie breakfast option. It comes with the muffin, jam, an americano coffee and melon chunks.

Crispy Chicken Salad Meal - 274 calories

McDonald’s Crispy Chicken Salad Meal is still quite low in calories, but a little bit higher than the grilled version.

Egg & Cheese McMuffin Meal - 318 calories

Egg & Cheese McMuffin Meal is a great low-calories breakfast option. It comes with an egg and cheese muffin, an americano and melon chunks.

Crispy Chicken and Bacon Salad - 320 calories

If you are after extra flavour and an added crunch, then the Crispy Chicken and Bacon Salad is a great low-calorie option. It has 320 calories.

Veggie Dippers 4 Pieces Meal - 339 calories

The Veggie Dippers meal includes four pieces of veggie dippers, side salad, and a bottle of water. It has 339 calories.

The Sweet Chilli Chicken One Grilled Meal - 358 calories

The Sweet Chilli Chicken One - Grilled Meal is a wrap filled with sweet chilli grilled chicken and salad, and it comes with still water. It has 358 calories.

