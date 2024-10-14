McDonald’s UK announces £5 meal deal after fans demand 'adult Happy Meal' - what's included
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- McDonald’s UK launches meal deal for only £5
- The deal includes four menu items including burger option, fries, nuggets and a drink
- The deal comes after fans demand ‘adult happy meal’
Fast food legend McDonald’s has launched its first ever £5 meal deal in the UK and Ireland.
After demand from fans for McDonald’s UK to launch a Happy Meal, the fast food restaurant has now announced a ‘meal deal’, which consists of four menu items.
The brand-new offering includes the choice of either a Cheeseburger or a Mayo Chicken, Medium Fries, four Chicken McNuggets and a Medium Soft Drink.
Priced at only £5, the meal deal offers a saving of £2.50 compared to buying each of the items individually.
The price of each item usually is as follows; Cheeseburger (£1.39), Mayo Chicken (£1.39), Chicken McNuggets - four Pieces (£2.79 based on price of six), Medium Carbonated Soft Drink (£1.59) and Medium Fries (£1.69).
Following the success of the McDonald’s meal deal being launched in the US for $5, many UK fans demanded the fast food chain to bring it to the UK.
One social media user wrote: “Please bring this to the UK”, while another wrote: “Fingers crossed this gets launched in the UK”.
The £5 meal deal will be served from 11am but isn’t available on delivery, and is only served in participating restaurants.
Restaurants not participating in the promotion include:
- Cobham MSA
- Plymouth New George Street
- Plymouth Marsh Mills
- Plymouth Tavistock Road
- Plymouth New George Street
- Plymouth Billacombe
- Saltash
- Plymouth Burrington Way
- Walkden
- Tyldesley
- ASDA Leigh
- Leigh
- Leigh Retail Park
- Teeside
- Stockton On Tees
- Portrack Lane
- Thornaby Road
- Holyhead Road, West Brom
What do you think of McDonald’s UK £5 meal deal? Let us know in the comment section below 👇
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.