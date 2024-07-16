Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

McDonald’s slash the price of Happy Meals to £1.99 in time for the summer holidays

The deal is only available on the McDonald’s app

McDonald’s has launched eight brand-new items in celebration of its 50th birthday

Fast food giant McDonald’s has announced that it will be reducing the price of their children’s Happy Meals, just as the little ones are due to break up from school.

Happy Meals are usually priced at £3.59 per meal, but will see a reduction in price during July, going down to just £1.99 for a limited time.

The deal is available on all Happy Meals that McDonald’s offer on the menu, which includes; Mayo Chicken Meal, Fish Bites (5 Pieces) Meal, Hamburger Meal, Cheeseburger Meal, Chicken McNuggets (4 Pieces) Meal, Fish Fingers (3 Pieces) Meal, and Veggie Dippers (2 Pieces) Meal.

Happy Meals will be priced at £1.99 until Tuesday, July 30 and is only available via the McDonald’s app.

The deal on Happy Meals comes as McDonald’s launches eight brand-new items on its menu in celebration of its 50th birthday.

The limited edition birthday-themed menu includes mains, sides, and desserts.

Food items which have been added to the menu include; McCrispy BBQ Smokehouse, Double Big Mac, Double Big Mac Bacon, Cheesy Garlic Bread Dippers (4 Pieces - served with a Rich Tomato Dip), Cheesy Garlic Bread Dippers Sharebox, Munchies McFlurry and the 50th Birthday Donut.

The 50th Birthday Donut is a ring donut with a strawberry flavoured filling, topped with buttercream flavoured icing and sprinkles.

For each sale of the 50th Birthday Donut, McDonald’s will be donating 20p to Ronald McDonald House Charities UK, which is also celebrating a special birthday of 35 years.

To purchase a Happy Meal for only £1.99 and McDonald’s brand-new menu items, please download the McDonald’s app.