Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

McDonald’s is keeping the Bank Holiday good vibes going with a fantastic week-long deal on selected burgers and Medium Fries, exclusively via the McDonald’s app.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Up for grabs are menu favourites including the iconic Big Mac®, Quarter Pounder® with Cheese, McSpicy®, McChicken® Sandwich, McCrispy®, Filet-O-Fish®, and McPlant®, all paired with Medium Fries for just £1.99 from Monday 26th August to Sunday 1st September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week-long deal means that McDonald’s fans can celebrate Bank Holiday Monday with a McCrispy® or treat themselves to a Filet-O-Fish® on Friday, as they savour the famous golden, crispy fries with a soft, fluffy interior, lightly seasoned with salt, alongside their favourite burger for over 70% off.

McDonald’s offers customers £1.99 burger and fries all week long.

Customers will be able to earn points when they purchase one of these deals by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards. The scheme means every penny spent equals one Rewards point, so this week’s offers will get you 199 points when grabbing a Medium Fries and a selected burger.

There is also an option for customers to donate the cash equivalent of their points to BBC Children in Need, FareShare and Ronald McDonald House Charities to support the company’s commitment to funding and supporting youth work, alongside reducing food poverty and waste in the UK.

All deals are exclusively available on the McDonald’s App and customers can start earning points on all orders by downloading via Google Play or the Apple App Store here,signing up and opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards.

McDonald’s breakfast is available from 5am-11am, and McDonald’s lunchtime menu is available from 11am daily.