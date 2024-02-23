McDonald’s Breakfast Wrap is back – Aldi shoppers can create their own version
Though it has since returned, shoppers will be lovin’ the news that they can rely on Aldi to provide all they need to recreate the iconic breakfast favourite for less, at just £1.20 per wrap.
Stepping up to give shoppers the same great taste for a whopping 73 per cent cheaper than the golden arches, Aldi is stocking the six ingredients needed to create the viral wrap, celebrated on social media as ‘the greatest thing to happen for years’.
Comprising a tortilla filled with creamy cheese, bacon, a pork patty and hash brown, thrifty shoppers craving a fast-food fix can head into Aldi stores now to grab the essentials.
Aldi Breakfast Wrap
£1.20 per serving
Ingredients
Village Bakery White Tortilla Wraps (£0.99, 496g, pack of 8) - 12p each
Merevale Medium British Free Range Eggs (£1.35, 6 pack) - 23p each
Oakhurst Breakfast Pork Patties (£1.99, 342g, 6 pack) - 33p each
Everyday Essentials Smoked Back Bacon (£1.45, 300g, 7 pack) - 21p each
Oakhurst Breakfast Hash Browns (£1.99, 500g, pack of 10) - 19p each
Emporium Original Cheese Slices (£0.99, 200g, 8 slices) - 12p each
The ingredients to recreate McDonald’s breakfast wrap are available in stores and via Click and Collect.