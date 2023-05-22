Lovely village pub determined to be 'treasured' again as well known former Harrogate district chef takes on new mission

After winning five stars for the Timble Inn near Swinsty Reservoir and building a high reputation as head chef at the Crown at Roecliffe and the Wild Swan at Minskip, Paul Murphy is setting out to help transform the Aldwark Arms.

A beautiful village dining pub located just across the border from Harrogate district in Hambleton, both Murphy and the inn’s owners Warren and Sue Taylor believe good times lie ahead.

"This is a fabulous opportunity,” said Paul.

A new era for the Aldwark Arms - Co-owner Warren Taylor, chef Paul Murphy and co-owner Sue Taylor outside the village inn.

"Like the Timble Inn, the Aldwark Arms has immense potential.

"I am aiming to replicate the success I had there, which my wife and I ran from 2009 to 2014.

"I am determined to give Aldwark and the surrounding district a pub-restaurant to be proud of.”

Owners Warren and Sue Taylor, who took over the Aldwark Arms in 2021, are confident they can create a new era for their lovely pub.

"It hasn’t been the easiest of times since we arrived, with Covid, the war in Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis,” said Sue.

"But, with Paul on board, who deservedly has a superb reputation, the future looks bright.”

Warren said they were confident the Aldwark Arms was going to be treasured once again.

“We are determined to make the Aldwark Arms the beating heart of the village again, creating an award-winning pub restaurant where residents can enjoy a quiet pint or two and the local community feels at home,” he said.

"We also want to become a destination dining venue with Paul’s exceptional food and imaginative menus attracting food-lovers from across Yorkshire.”

In the meantime, the inn’s new chef is excitedly revamping the menu.

"I have been bowled over from the encouragement I have got from Warren and Sue,” said Paul Murphy.

"I am committed to creating enjoyable and imaginative food at competitive prices.”

The Aldwark Arms is open from Wednesdays to Sundays for lunch and dinner.