The popular charity event will start on Friday, August 19 during the town's Feva Festival and run until Sunday, August 21.

Taking place at Knaresborough House, this free-to-enter event is famous for featuring a large selection of different craft beers, ciders, wine including prosecco, and lagers, soft drinks and food.

The event coincides on the Saturday with Feva’s Picnic in the Park music event in its 'back garden'.

Flashback to some of the Knaresborough Lions Beer Festival team in 2021 - Claire Marshall, Matt Walker, Martin Brock, Nigel Perry and Mike Pyle.

Knaresborough Lions Club was established in 1987 as a voluntary group to serve the community.

Each year its volunteers stage fundraising events such as the Great Knaresborough Bed Race, the Lions Beer Festival during the town's feva arts and entertainment festival.