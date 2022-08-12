The popular charity event will start on Friday, August 19 during the town's Feva Festival and run until Sunday, August 21.
Taking place at Knaresborough House, this free-to-enter event is famous for featuring a large selection of different craft beers, ciders, wine including prosecco, and lagers, soft drinks and food.
The event coincides on the Saturday with Feva’s Picnic in the Park music event in its 'back garden'.
Most Popular
-
1
Look inside this fabulous converted windmill, for sale near Harrogate
-
2
Here are nine places across the Harrogate district where children can eat for free during the summer holidays
-
3
Here are nine of the best places to go for a picnic in the Harrogate district according to Google Reviews
-
4
‘View home’ at Harrogate’s Granby Meadows gives behind-the-scenes look at property construction
-
5
Colourful textiles from aristocratic household go under the hammer at Tennants in North Yorkshire
Knaresborough Lions Club was established in 1987 as a voluntary group to serve the community.
Each year its volunteers stage fundraising events such as the Great Knaresborough Bed Race, the Lions Beer Festival during the town's feva arts and entertainment festival.
It also helps run the Christmas Market and the Easter Fayre in Knaresborough, tours the streets with Santa in the weeks leading up to Christmas and helps to marshal other social events in North Yorkshire.