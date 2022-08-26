Live music announced for Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle
Local musicians and performers will take to the stage at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival which returns to Ripley Castle next weekend.
Following it’s successful second year on the Stray, The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival returns to Ripley Castle on September 3 and 4 for a celebration of international cuisine, independent business and live entertainment.
The family-favourite festival boasts a packed summer weekend filled with independent bars, live cookery demonstrations, over 80 local producers and businesses, interactive experiences, children’s activities, and a packed line-up of live performances, all centered around diverse international street food.
Musicians from around Yorkshire will be showcasing a range of live musical entertainment, including singers, bands and musicians performing pop, soul, rock and jazz, featuring original songs and famous covers to keep attendees dancing all weekend.
Artists include Zimbabwean-Irish singer songwriter Pearl Natasha, with powerful lyrics and unique performances that have seen her travel the world, and The Washboard Resonators, a crowd favourite influenced by hokum, jug band, washboard music, blues, swing, vaudeville and folk.
Howlin Mat will also be taking to the stage, who has gained a proud reputation as a solo blues guitarist, alongside his skills with a cigar box guitar.
Closing the festival will be the DJ duo Ibiza Sax, playing upbeat dance music featuring live sax solos from Will Forrester, who has been a professional saxophonist for over 20 years.
Alongside a jam-packed line up of live music, the festival features a selection of performances and interactive activities for families, including roaming street theatre, princess meet-and-greets, arts and crafts sessions, a traditional fun fair, face painting, and live magic shows.
To buy tickets, visit https://harrogatefoodfestival.com/